Ayraa Starr Celebrates As She Bags First Grammy Nominations

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayra Starr has taken to her X page to celebrate as she bagged her first Grammy Awards nomination.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Arya Starr’s hit song “Rush” was nominated in the category of Best African Music Performance and she is up against fellow Nigerian artists Davido, Burna Boy and Olamide.

She is the first and youngest Nigerian female artist to be nominated in this category and the 21-year-old could not believe her luck following her nomination for the biggest music awards on the planet.

Taking to her X page, she wrote; “Ayra Grammy nominated Starr !!! It’s only you Jesus, only you !”

The award will be given in February 2024 at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

@RealDreylo wrote: “Tell Your social media husbands your bride price just went up. Congratulations princess”

@udyszn said: “You no suppose dey surprised, them no born Grammy well make them no nominate sabi girl.”

@Archi_ichef said: “Congrats dear, you single-handedly did it”

@BongoIdeas wrote: “It’s only connections, connections, and connections…your music is okay huh honestly none is Grammy-worthy. Enjoy but you ain’t winning any!”