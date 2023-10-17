Ayraa Star Recounts Selling Vegetables With Her Grandma

Popular singer, Ayra Starr on Tuesday reflects on how she used to sing while helping her grandma sell vegetables six years ago.

The Mavin Record star who took to her official Instagram page to count her blessings expressed her gratitude to God for how far he had brought her.

She, however, emphasized that the good Lord has certainly blessed her.

According to “19&Dangerous” crooner, six years ago she used to sit outside to sell vegetables with her grandma and sing to anyone who would listen.

She pinpoints that a lot of people now pay to watch her perform her music on stage.

Ayraa Starr wrote: “Will forever be grateful for where I am in my life, God really blessed me

6 years ago this used to be me selling 3 vegetables and fruits with my grandma, singing to whoever wanted to hear me. Now people are paying to watch me perform”

See her post below: