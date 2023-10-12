Ayra Starr’s Song ‘Rush’ Considered For 66th Grammy Awards

Nigerian singer, Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has revealed that her hit song ‘Rush’ from her debut album, ’19 & Dangerous’ is being considered for nomination for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

The fast-rising superstar disclosed this via her X handle (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 11.

She wrote, “I am excited and honoured that my song “Rush” off my debut album 19&Dangerious deluxe is being considered for this year’s #GRAMMY Awards!

“Super grateful to the creatives we worked on this together @andrevibez, @unusual_mbryo, @johnnydrille and @prodhoops.

“Big thanks to the entire @mavinrecords team, @weareplatoon, @donjazzy, @tegamavin, and @rimouuune who all made very significant contributions. To my family, friends and Mobstarrs you all rock!”

However, about 122 songs have been submitted for consideration for nomination in the newly created “Best African Performance” category at the 66th Grammys.

This was revealed on Thursday morning on American music statistics company Chart Data via its official X page.

Chart Data wrote, “122 songs were submitted for Best African Performance consideration at this year’s #GRAMMYs.

“2024 will mark the first show the award will be presented,”