Ayra Starr: Wizkid Made Me Understand Confidence Isn’t Noise

Songstress, Ayra Starr, has gushed about her experiences working with Wizkid, describing the Nigerian singer and songwriter as a “leading legend”.

In an interview shortly after her performance at the Grammy museum on Tuesday, the ‘Rush’ singer said her first encounter with Wizkid felt surreal, admitting she was starstruck and struggled to stay present. She explained that their second time working together was a completely different experience, as he showed up on her set “calm and relaxed.”

Starr added that Wizkid’s demeanour taught her an important lesson about confidence and purpose. “Wiz is a legend, we all know that. He is a leading legend. I remember the first time working with him, there was so much… I just could not believe it, I think I was not present because I was ‘oh my God, Wizkid’,” she said.

“But the second time, he was coming on my set. He was just so cool, calm, and relaxed. I know confidence is not noise; he made me understand that. He is just very calm as a human being, very present and confident in his mission in this life, and that made me learn a lot.”

This is not the first time that Starr has spoken highly about Wizkid. In August, she declared him the “king of sexy Afrobeats”. The pair have also teamed up on two occasions, the first was on ‘2 Sugar,’ a song that appeared on Wizkid’s 2022 album ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

They would later reunite on Starr’s ‘Gimme Dat’, released in April. Born Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, Starr became a viral sensation after releasing her hit track ‘Bloody Samaritan’ in 2021. Under the music producer Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records, the songstress has gained popularity in the industry. She also earned a plethora of awards and nominations for her craft.