Ayra Starr: Why Wizkid Is Absolutely ‘Sick Of Me

Nigerian pop star, Ayra Starr, has opened up on her relationship with Grammy-winning singer Wizkid, describing him as a hilarious and supportive friend who’s often sick of her antics.

In a recent interview, the ‘Rush’ singer shared a lighthearted glimpse into their dynamic as collaborators and friends.

“WizKid is an amazing friend and an amazing person to be around, and I could learn so much from him. He’s hilarious and we have the sense humour. So he’s always sick of me because I try to make him laugh or something.”

Ayra, who recently collaborated with Wizkid on the upbeat summer hit, Gimme Dat, said her first studio session with the superstar left her panicky, a far cry from the comfortable bond they share now.

“During my first session, I was panicky because it was ‘Wizkid’ and now we’ve done our music video together and I’m older. He’s always telling me how much I’ve grown so much.

“He’s such an amazing artist and having such an icon working with me shows how much of an amazing artist I am. I had to sneak that in,” she added between laughter.

The playful confession comes two months after Wizkid publicly praised Ayra Starr and fellow Nigerian singer Tems, calling them “amazing” in response to a viral comment by rapper Odumodublvck.