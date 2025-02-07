Ayra Starr Under Fire For Dancing To Naira Marley Song

Share

Popular Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr has faced severe backlash after singing and dancing to Naira Marley’s latest track, “I’m Back” despite calls to cancel him.

New Telegraph recalls that since the tragic demise of Naira Marley ex-signee, Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, he has faced intense backlash, with many calling for his cancellation due to claims that he was involved in the late singer’s struggles.

This has, however, made any public association with him a controversial move.

With videos making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as Ayra Starr energetically vibed to the song, repeatedly chanting “Marlians” while showing off her dance moves.

Her display did not sit well with some Nigerians, who criticized her for endorsing Naira Marley amid lingering allegations surrounding his former signee, Mohbad’s death.

Amid the call out, some of Arya Starr fans came to her defense noting that everybody has right to enjoy any music of her choice.

While others expressed disappointment, with some even calling for her to be cancelled for supporting Naira Marley.

@amakas_x wrote, “Ayra Starr has to join and cancel an artist because he allegedly bullied another man, possibly to his death, but the day she talked about men killing women, they bullied her for days. #mensproblemsmatter.”

Another user, @Uptown_Lagos said, “So Ayra Starr vibed to Naira Marley’s new song, post am online come deny. The mumu even say na AI.”

