Ayra Starr To Headline Afronation Festival 2025 In Dominican Republic

Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known as ‘Ayra Starr‘ has been officially announced as one of the headliners for the Afronation Festival 2025, billed to hold in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from November 7 to 9, 2025.

New Telegraph reports that the Mavin Records star will share the stage with American rapper, Sexy Redd and South African DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa, both of whom are bringing their global fanbases and signature sounds to the stage.

Other performers announced for the tropical edition of Afronation include Afrobeats sensations Shallipopi and Ruger, adding further heat to the already sizzling lineup.

2025 has already proven to be a landmark year for Ayra Starr as she has taken her music to global stages, headlining the St. Kitts Music Festival, performing at the Canadian Jazz Festival, and most notably, joining Coldplay as a supporting act on their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

In addition to dominating stages, Ayra Starr has been collecting accolades, which include:

Winner of Best International Act at the 2025 BET Awards, becoming the second African woman to win the award after Tems.

Double win at the 2025 MOBO Awards, further cementing her international appeal.

Winner of Best R&B Single at the 17th Headies Awards for her song ‘Last Heartbreak Song’ featuring Giveon.

1 billion YouTube views milestone, making her the first Nigerian female artist to reach that number.