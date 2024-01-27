Ayra Starr Tenders Apology For Disrespecting King Sunny Ade

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has tendered a public apology to legendary musician, King Sunny Ade for disrespecting him at an event.

Nigerians had taken to social media to drag Ayra Starr over her disrespect to King Sunny Ade and Burna Boy’s mother.

In a trending video sighted by Saturday Telegraph, Ayra Starr had snubbed Burna Boy’s mother as she greeted a woman sitting beside her. And went on to greet Sunny Ade by shaking his hands.

Her actions have however garnered reactions from netizens as many took to their social media page to drag Ayra Star over her disrespect to King Sunny Ade and singer Burna Boy

Following the backlash received from netizens, the songstress in a post on her official X on Saturday morning, tendered a public apology as she explained herself.

She wrote, “I’m so sorry, I had just walked in and all the lights and nerves did not let me see but I came back to greet everyone properly. I have never been that girl to be disrespectful.

“I’m a proper Yoruba girl and the video didn’t start until after I had greeted Burna’s mom! I’m very sorry to the legend, uncle and King Sunny Ade.”