Nigerian music sensations, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known as Ayra Starr and Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, have joined forces for a brand-new single titled “Who’s Dat Girl”.

New Telegraph reports that the song was officially released under Mavin Records at 1 a.m. on October 17, 2025.

The highly anticipated collaboration seamlessly blends both artists’ signature styles, with Ayra’s silky, celestial vocals and Rema’s fiery lyrical delivery, set over a vibrant Afrobeats rhythm.

Produced by Ragee with additional touches from The Elements, the song fuses Afrobeats with influences of R&B and dancehall, wrapped in smooth percussive textures and melodic hooks.

READ ALSO:

The duo previously teased the track across social media, with Ayra Starr hinting at the release earlier in the week and snippets premiering on BBC Radio 1, heightening fan anticipation across platforms.

Following its drop, “Who’s Dat Girl” sparked massive reactions on X, where fans praised the pair’s chemistry and seamless energy. Many listeners described the collaboration as “magical” and “long overdue,” with Rema’s versatility and Ayra’s soulful delivery earning particular praise.

The track also drew attention from top industry figures, including rapper Olamide, whose endorsement further amplified its visibility.

This release marks Ayra Starr and Rema’s first official co-lead collaboration, despite their shared label and previous appearances on Mavin collective projects.

The timing aligns with what has been a busy release season for both artists: Ayra recently built momentum with hits like “Gimme Dat” featuring Wizkid, while Rema continues to explore new sonic directions following his global success with “Calm Down.”

Industry observers predict “Who’s Dat Girl” will make a strong debut across major streaming platforms and Afrobeats charts, cementing its place as one of 2025’s standout collaborations.

As social media engagement surges and international airplay grows, the single reinforces both artists’ dominance as trailblazers shaping the future of contemporary African pop.