Ayra Starr, Rema Announce ‘Who’s Dat Girl’ Single Release

Nigerian stars, Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr and Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema, both under the Mavin Records umbrella, have officially announced their first full collaboration: a new single titled “Who’s Dat Girl.” The track is set to be released this Friday at 1 am WAT.

Ayra Starr shared the news on her social media channels, pairing the announcement with visuals of herself and Rema dressed in striking purple and black outfits.

Mavin Records has confirmed the collaboration, building anticipation among fans and music observers.

READ ALSO:

This isn’t the first time the duo have been seen together publicly; they previously appeared side by side during the Global Citizen Festival in September, which helped fuel speculation among fans about a potential musical partnership.

For Ayra Starr, this new single arrives in the wake of a string of successful releases and growing international visibility. Meanwhile, Rema continues to cement his reputation in Afrobeats as one of the scene’s most dynamic voices.

As of now, neither the full tracklist nor production credits have been officially revealed. But given the timing and buzz, fans will undoubtedly be watching closely as 1 am WAT this Friday approaches.