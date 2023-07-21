Ayra Starr: Nicki Minaj Empowered Me To Stand Up To My Teachers

Nigerian talented singer, Oyinkansola Sarah, popularly known as Ayra Starr has disclosed a heartwarming telephone conversation with the renowned American-Trinidadian Hip Hop star, Nicki Minaj.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the ‘Sabi Girl’ crooner expressed her deep admiration for Nicki Minaj, saying that the global icon played a significant influence on her life and artistic journey.

The 23-year-old singer reminisced on her childhood days, revealing while growing up, she use to listen to Nicki Minaj’s music, which played a pivotal role in building her self-confidence and empowering her to face challenges head-on, even defying her teachers.

She further disclosed that she was opportune to have a personal conversation with her role model after so many years, which felt surreal and overwhelming.

She said, “I was on a call with Nicki Minaj…. She doesn’t understand how much I love her. I grew up listening to her. I was like, ‘You made me feel confident. Because of you, I could tell my teachers no!”

“Being signed to Mavin was definitely one of the best things to happen to me as an artist,”.