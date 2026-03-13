Ayra Starr: New Song Inspired By My Secret ‘Unhealthy’ Relationship

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, has opened up about a private romance that inspired her new single ‘Where Do We Go‘. In the song, released on March 6, 2026, under Mavin Global Holdings and Republic Records, Starr explores the tug-of-war of a complicated romance — filled with secret meetings and latenight visits. She also laments the frustration of a partner who leads you on without a clear answer.

In a recent appearance on the Way Up with Angela Yee podcast, the Mavin Records artiste shared details of the secret relationship, revealing her internal struggle over whether to keep it hidden or bring it into the open. Despite warnings from those close to her, Starr admitted she was reluctant to let go. “‘Where Do We Go’ is inspired by a very secret relationship I had for a while where it was very much like nobody knew what was going on — only us,” she said.

“My friends were telling me to wrap it up, but I was like, ‘No, I love him’.” According to the singer, her friends’ concerns stemmed from the relationship being fundamentally unhealthy. Describing the dynamic, she called it “a sneaky-link type of situation” that ultimately lacked direction. “It was not healthy,” she added. “It wasn’t going anywhere.”

According to her, the emotional ambiguity became the central theme of her new track. Starr noted that the questions she wrestled with in real life directly shaped the song’s lyrics.

“That’s why I was asking in the song, ‘where do we go from here? What is the point of this? Do you like me because I like you? Where are we going? Everything in the song is very real,” she said.