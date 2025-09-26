Ayra Starr Leads Female Afrobeats Artiste On Spotify

Global streaming platform Spotify has unveiled its ranking of the Top 5 Female Afrobeats Artists in the Last 12 Months, with Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, securing the top spot.

Spotify described Ayra Starr as “The pop star of Afrobeats”, cementing her reputation as one of the genre’s fastest-rising global voices.

Meanwhile, Grammy-award-winning singer Tems was ranked second on the list, while American-Cameroonian artist, Libianca, took the third spot. Malian-French star Aya Nakamura came in fourth, and British-Nigerian artist Darkoo rounded off the top five.

Surprisingly, South African breakout star, Tyla did not feature on the list, despite dominating major Afrobeats awards in the past year with her global hit records.

In addition, Spotify also released its list of the Top 5 Afrobeats Artists in Latin America, which was dominated entirely by Nigerian acts.

Rema led the chart at number one, followed by Ayra Starr in second place and CKay in third. Burna Boy and Wizkid were placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

The recognition further highlights Nigeria’s dominance in shaping Afrobeats globally, with Ayra Starr leading the new generation of female artists making waves across international markets.