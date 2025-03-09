Share

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr is set to make her Hollywood debut as she joins the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated film adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the film set in an African kingdom, follows the journey of a young woman who embarks on a mission to reclaim her people’s stolen magic and restore hope to a society plagued by oppression.

Her new acting debut will make a new milestone for her in the entertainment industry.

She is to star alongside a talented ensemble that includes Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, Golden Globe nominee Idris Elba, and acclaimed actress Cynthia Erivo.

Produced by Lucasfilm, the powerhouse studio behind iconic franchises such as Star Wars, the film is currently in production and set for release in 2027.

The announcement has sparked excitement among Ayra Starr’s fans, who are thrilled to see the rising star venture into acting.

This exciting news follows Ayra Starr’s historic achievement as the first Nigerian woman to receive an RIAA Diamond certification for her single “Santa.”

