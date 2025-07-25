Ayra Starr Drops ‘Hot Body’, The Song For Summer, Winter And Harmattan

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, is back with another hit! The Mavin Records star just released her highly anticipated single titled “Hot Body”, and it’s already being called the official anthem for summer, winter, and harmattan.

Released at midnight, “Hot Body” is a sensual, bold, and high-energy track. It perfectly blends Ayra’s signature Afropop sound with futuristic beats that keep listeners hooked from start to finish.

READ ALSO:

With lyrics that radiate confidence, rhythm, and rebellion, fans are calling this a global club anthem. The song is already making waves on TikTok and Instagram.

You can find the official release link in her bio on X (formerly Twitter) to feel every lyric.