Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has announced that she no longer resides in Nigeria, revealing that she has officially settled in New York as she enters a new phase of her career.

The singer shared the update during a live online session, explaining that although she made the move less than two months ago, the city already feels familiar and deeply connected to her personality.

According to her, New York has always held a special place in her heart.

She noted that the fast-paced lifestyle of New York mirrors the energy of Lagos, where she was raised, making the transition smoother than expected.

“New York reminds me so much of Lagos,” she told fans, adding that she feels at home spiritually and emotionally in the city.

Ayra Starr also highlighted the strong presence of Nigerians and a vibrant African diaspora in New York, which has helped her settle comfortably. Their influence, she said, has made the bustling city feel warm and welcoming.

The singer’s relocation marks another defining moment in her journey as she continues to expand her global reach in the music industry.