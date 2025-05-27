Ayra Starr Becomes First Nigerian Female Singer To Hit 1 Billion Youtube Views

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr has made history as the first Nigerian female artist to surpass 1 billion total views on YouTube.

Ayra Starr became the latest Nigerian act to reach the milestone, joining the ranks of top artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Davido, Ckay, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel, Tekno, P-Square, Flavour, and Fireboy.

Her impressive catalog of hit songs has drawn massive viewership on the platform, with her Grammy-nominated track “Rush” standing out at over 450 million views.

The sensational singer, has now overtaken Yemi Alade to become the most viewed Nigerian female artist of all time on YouTube.

Many netizens, including her fans, followers, family, and friends have taken to social media to celebrate with the talented singer-songwriter on her new achievement.

