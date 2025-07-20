Ayra Starr Becomes First African Artist To Earn Latin Diamond Certification

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, has etched her name in music history by becoming the first African artist to secure a Latin Diamond certification.

Ayra Starr’s international collaboration, “Santa”, featuring production from Rvssian and vocals from Rauw Alejandro, has been certified Latin Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after garnering over 35 million streams.

In a landmark achievement, “Santa” not only marks a milestone for Ayra Starr but also places her in the elite company of fellow African artist Rema, whose hit “Bubalu” carries an RIAA Latin Platinum certification.

This recognition underscores the growing influence of African musicians in the Latin music market and their expanding global reach.

READ ALSO:

The track has achieved multiple certifications, including several Platinum awards in both Spain and Mexico.

It dominated the Spanish charts and reached an impressive No. 2 peak in Colombia, Ecuador, and across Central America, solidifying its international success and appeal.

Ayra Starr’s breakthrough with “Santa” represents a fusion of diverse musical cultures, blending Afrobeat with Latin rhythms, and highlights the dynamic potential of cross-continental collaborations.

As the global music landscape evolves, her achievement serves as an inspiration for emerging artists across Africa and beyond.