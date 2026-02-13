Ayoola Akeem Emerges New Registrar Federal Poly Oko

The Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, on Thursday, formally harmonized and approved the appointment of Mr. Ayoola Adeleke Akeem as the substantive Registrar of the polytechnic.

The announcement was made during its 124th Plenary Session held in the school auditorium

The approval followed the consideration of the report of the Selection Board Interview conducted on Tuesday, 10th February, 2026, in line with the Federal Polytechnic Act and approved guidelines for the appointment of principal officers.

New Telegraph gathered that at the conclusion of the interview exercise, Mr. Ayoola Adeleke Akeem came top with a cumulative score of 90%, while Mr Nwafor Sylvester Otuonye took second position with 40%.

The council noted that Mr Ayoola distinguished himself in administrative depth, knowledge of institutional regulations, ICT proficiency, leadership capacity, and overall interview performance.