Ayomike wins 2023 Ikoyi Club Championship title

Playing like someone infused with the winning bug, Tim Ayomike, added yet another trophy to his already overflowing trophy cabinet when he emerged winner of the 2023 edition of the famous Ikoyi Club Championship. Playing off handicap-5, Ayomike grossed a total of 151 over 36 holes to defeat other contenders for the coveted trophy.

Ayomike shots an opening 4 -over par 75 and closed with 5-over 76 to win the coveted trophy by 4-shots over former champion Peter Eben-spiff; who closed with a 75 for 155-over two days. Akeem Lawal was further down on the winners’ list after grossing 160 over two days.

His score was 5 shots adrift from the second-placed Eben-spiff and 9-shots off the Club Championship winner. Perennial winner, Remi Olukoya also contended grossing 161 for the fourth position. In his victory speech, the newly crowned Champion says winning the trophy didn’t come as a surprise saying he planned for it and it came to pass.. “It didn’t come to me as a surprise because I prepared for it and I had a game plan and it worked out fine”, he said, adding that, he hopes to successfully defend the trophy.

Other winners in the keenly contested tournament are Oladotun Isiaka who won the net category while Oranye Ezekwugo with a net score of 149 came second.