Ayodele Wants Scholarships For Athletes

One of the gold medallists at the ongoing African Games in Ghana, Ruth Ayodele, has appealed to the Federal Government to give scholarships to most of the athletes that make the country proud as most of them are still interested in going back to school.

Ayodele, who won three gold medals in women’s 64 kg weightlifting event in Accra, said since the footballers are been treated as kings, the government should look their way too as they have been making the country proud especially the women.

The weightlifters won 16 gold medals in Accra with the women accounting for 13 of the medals while six women accounted for all the gold medals won in the women’s wrestling event.

“We’ve done a great job. It’s not easy. We didn’t come with the full team, we were just six girls and we had medals. I think we should be treated well,” she said. “Most of us can’t go to school but we are just doing the sports. It’s hard and we are not able to go for championships. There is no support.” he added.