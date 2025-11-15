Ayodele Solaja: How I Turned Ezekiel Nathaniel To World Beater

World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Oluwatobi Amusan, was discovered in Ijebu-Ode by Coach Ayodele Solaja, popularly called Buka T. In an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, he says the rave of the moment, Ezekiel Nathaniel, will likely create a new record in 2026. Excerpts:

It was said that you discovered current World Record holder in women 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, can you tell us about this?

I have been training Tobi Amusan since she was in JSS at secondary school in Ijebu Ode. So, when she started training after her school cert, I was training her in the 100m and long jump. She was doing this till the Africa Youth Championship in 2013. She competed in 200m and long jump in that competition. All this while, I had noticed that, although she was a prospect in the long jump, but she always have this problem, the last five meters when she was supposed to attack the board, I always noticed that she slowed down.

So, I knew she might not get to her full potential. So, after the competition, I decided that I would start training her in the heptathlon, because I knew she could do well in the long jump. She could do well in the sprint, which is the 200 meters. And I knew that as a long jumper, automatically, most times you are also a hurdler.

So, I was training her in the long jump, hurdles, shotput, javelin, all the events for the heptathlon. So, along the line, I noticed that she had a flair for the hurdles. And that is why I now decided to make her just do the hurdles.

In fact, the first youth festival, I think that was also in 2013, in Abuja. I took her to Delta, and she represented Delta in that competition. And she won that competition.

But she was stripped of that medal because she was at the World Youths. So, that was why she was stripped of that medal. So, that was her first competition in the hurdles before she even got any national team or national camp.

Telling us now, how glad are you to see Tobi Amusan with what she has achieved?

Well, I’m very glad. I mean, a lot of people know that I was her draftsman coach. And I trained her until she won the African Games and then went to the U.S. So, I mean, I’m so glad. I’m so happy for her success.

I’m so happy that, at least, I’ve been able to use her to better the life of someone to that level. My dream has always been to use sports as a means of elevating children and take them out of poverty.

Let me put it that way. And by the grace of God, I’ve been able to do that for so many athletes. So, most of the athletes I have trained are from very humble backgrounds. Some are even very poor. Some might not be so poor. But, at least, I know that they’ve been able to better their lives, better their families and all that. And I’m so glad for that.

Tell us the story of the Nathaniel family?

You know, three or four years back, I started with Onome and Samson. They were both in secondary school at that time. So, I started training them from secondary school, university, until they went to the U.S. Samson went to the U.S. about September.

In fact, in 2015 when Tobi Amusan went to the African Games, Onome was supposed to go with her. Onome was supposed to be on that team. Tobi was on the team already. Onome was doing 57secs at the time. Right now, no Nigerian is running such a time.

I don’t know why they decided to remove her from the team. They were working on two athletes from the US. They said they didn’t need her. It was very devastating for her. She would have been launched to elite class. She was running 57secs without having travelled anywhere.

Now, you have people that even went to the U.S. and couldn’t run a 58secs. So, they messed up her career at that point. But she recouped, however, that was reason why she decided to leave me as a coach and team up with another person. Because she said that I could not fight for her.

But what I’m trying to say here is that, I was able to train her to run a 57secs, which right now in Nigeria is almost an impossible task. And then for Nathaniel, for the junior brother, I was able to train him in 2017, after we came back from Azerbaijan, the Islamic Solidarity Games. He ran a 45.2secs, which has been his best. 45.2 at Abuja. Then, after that, I started training the junior brother, Jeremiah Nathaniel. So, I trained him until I left Ijebu Ode. While I was training Jeremiah, Ezekiel joined us.

How did you turn Ezekiel to what he is today?

Now, the story of Ezekiel is that Samson was about to travel to the U.S. Samson and Tobi, they were about to travel to the U.S. in 2015. So, I went to their house to discuss some issues with them, before they traveled. And I met Ezekiel sitting down. At that time, he was working in Lagos. So, I told him, why not come to training? Because he had not been doing sports. It was not like he was doing sports in secondary school, or whether I knew him in secondary school and all that. I didn’t really know him in secondary school.

I got to know him immediately after he finished secondary school. Immediately after. So he said, when he’s done doing whatever he’s doing in Lagos, he will come. And I think that was around 2018. That’s when he started training with me. So, he was not the very talented type. He was not the very talented type. However, maybe because of the motivation of his other siblings to do it, he had this determination to train. He was very disciplined and was ready to go the extra mile.

So, I started with him, because he was not much of a sprinter. So, I now started with him in the middle distance, 800m. But, along the line, I train all my athletes on the hurdles. Whether you have a flair for it or whether you don’t have a flair for it, I train all my athletes on the hurdles. So, in the training for the hurdles, he himself called me and said, Coach, I would love to do this. I would love to do it. I said, okay, fine.

So, I was training him for middle distance and at the same time, I was training him for the hurdles on the side. So, by the 2021 festival, though I was training him for the hurdles, he did not compete in the hurdles. He competed in the 800m and he won the silver for Edo State. In 2021, when I knew that he was now ready for the hurdles, that’s when he started competing in the hurdles.

Ezekiel now in the US, how have you been able to manage him even though you are here in Nigeria?

When Ezekiel got to the U.S., his coach then was like, that I should advise him on his programme. Because he came to the U.S. and within a month, he was already breaking the national record and all that. And he told me that he knows that it’s not the training he did in the U.S. that is making him run what he’s doing right now.

That I should advise him on how to go about his training. I said, okay, most of your athletes in the U.S. that are on the 400 hurdles come as sprinters from 400 meters or 200 meters and all that. I said, so Ezekiel is coming from the middle distance. Don’t make the mistake of training him like a sprinter. Continue to train him like a middle-distance runner. And along the line, he will get more speed and his endurance, as he gets better in his endurance. And he followed my advice and we are seeing the results today. That is why you will not see Ezekiel running the 200m.

Next year is the Commonwealth Games. Are you saying we might be having a new African record?

Possibly. Possibly. Yes. Gold, for sure. African record. Possibly.

What are you into at the moment?

I’m in a secondary school in Port Harcourt. I’m the head of sports. I’m not just about athletics. I’m about sports in general. So, I’m here to make the students much more interested in sporting activities and try as much as possible to see if I can bring up some athletes to national and international level.