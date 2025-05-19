Ayodeji Akinde: From Lagos Roots To Shaping Afrobeats

Share

Ayodeji Akinde’s journey is one of rediscovery, passion, and cultural pride—a testament to resilience and the power of music.

Born and raised in the vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, Ayodeji is the youngest in a family of eight.

His early exposure to music came through the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church, where music was more than a tradition—it was a way of life.

He sang in the choir, performed choreographed routines during church events, and played instruments like the drums. These formative experiences unknowingly laid the foundation for his musical career.

In 2016, Ayodeji relocated to the United States in search of opportunities and personal growth. It was there that he reconnected with his passion.

“Now that I’ve found myself and my purpose, I’m back in Nigeria to continue chasing my dreams,” he shares. While he jokes that “money” was the initial drive, his true motivation lies in a deep calling and a desire to transform his passion into purpose.

Inspired by the success of other artists, Ayodeji envisions himself making a significant mark on the industry.

His official entry into music came in 2018 with the release of his debut single. Stepping into a studio for the first time and hearing his recorded voice was a life-changing moment. “It felt amazing,” he recalls.

“I knew I could get better and bring out the best in me—that part is still coming.”

Rooted in Afrobeats, Ayodeji’s sound is rich and diverse. His Yoruba heritage—renowned for its rhythm, storytelling, and cultural expression—permeates his music.

Whether experimenting with trap, Afro-fusion, or other styles, elements of Yoruba culture shine through in his melodies, delivery, and energy.

His upbringing in Lagos also instilled a hustler’s mindset, one that drives his work ethic and vision.

The message behind his music is clear: hope, resilience, and the power of dreams. Ayodeji aims to inspire, particularly the younger generation, to believe in themselves and stay focused. “I’m a dream chaser,” he says. “And I want others to chase theirs too.”

Like many independent artists, Ayodeji’s path hasn’t been without challenges. He often handles every aspect of his career alone. He recalls a difficult day when a flat tire nearly ruined a scheduled video shoot. With no team to fall back on, he had to manage the crisis solo. “Music can’t be done alone,” he admits. “Those moments taught me to think bigger and build a team.”

Ayodeji’s songwriting draws from a mix of imagination, lived experiences, deep introspection, and dreams yet to be realized. His calm, introspective nature is reflected in his music, which carries an uplifting and energetic vibe.

This is especially evident in visuals like the music video for Smoke, filmed in Los Angeles, California.

His creative process often starts with melody—letting the instrumental guide his emotions and themes. From there, lyrics and narratives naturally unfold.

As he gears up for his next project, Ayodeji’s confidence is unmistakable.

“Expect nothing less than fireworks,” he declares. “The greatness is yet to come. It’s now.”

Looking ahead, he sees himself among Africa’s musical greats, contributing meaningfully to the continent’s culture and sound. With faith, resilience, and undeniable talent, Ayodeji Akinde is on a mission to leave a lasting legacy in global music.

