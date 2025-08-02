Ayobami Eruobami Nominated Among Nigeria’s 40 Under 40 Young Innovative Leaders

In a resounding acknowledgement of his steadfast commitment, remarkable achievements, and profound influence, Ayobami Eruobami, the esteemed PR Executive and pioneering Founder of Erumedia Group and Erumedia Charity Trust, has been nominated for the distinguished Nigeria 40 Under 40 Award.

This prestigious accolade celebrates Nigeria’s most accomplished young leaders under the age of 40, honouring their exceptional contributions across diverse sectors.

Ayobami Eruobami’s trajectory is a testament to his unwavering pursuit of excellence and his deep-seated dedication to fostering positive change within society.

As the Founder of Erumedia Group, a preeminent public relations and communications firm, he has consistently showcased his mastery in crafting compelling narratives, cultivating robust brand identities, and spearheading impactful campaigns for a wide array of clients.

His strategic insight and creative ingenuity have garnered widespread acclaim within the PR landscape.

Eruobami’s visionary leadership extends beyond the realm of public relations. He is also the driving force behind Erumedia Charity Trust, a philanthropic organisation committed to empowering underserved communities, advancing education, and delivering vital resources to those in need.

Through Erumedia Charity Trust, Ayobami has positively impacted countless lives, leaving an enduring legacy of compassion and social responsibility.

The Nigeria 40 Under 40 Awards nomination stands as a fitting tribute to Ayobami Eruobami’s exceptional leadership, innovative mindset, and unwavering dedication to excellence.

His outstanding accomplishments in both the PR industry and the philanthropic arena serve as an inspiration to aspiring young leaders throughout Nigeria.

As he continues to shatter barriers and effect positive change, Ayobami Eruobami is undoubtedly a rising star whose influence will continue to shape Nigeria’s trajectory.