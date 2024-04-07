Ayo Makun Confirms Breakup Rumours With Wife

Ace Nigerian comedian, actor and filmmaker, Ayo Makun better known as AY has confirmed that his 20-year-old marriage to his wife, Mabel Makun has hit the rock.

Sunday Telegraph reports that a few days after an anonymous Instagram blog, Gistlover alleged that the couple’s marriage hit the rocks, the actor confirms the breakup rumors via his Instagram page.

According to Gistlover, the couple’s marriage ended due to AY’s constant infidelity which has left Mabel treating several infections.

The blog also recounts how it wrote a post in the past about Mabel catching Ayo Makun with BBN girls, which led her to pack out of the house, however, they reconciled and debunked the reports.

In a new development, the blogger disclosed that the couple’s marriage has ended for a second time, adding that things turned sour for the couple after AY lost his Lagos mansion to a fire outbreak.

However, his wife, Mabel who’s an interior designer, was using her own money to find the family just to ease AY’s stress but rather than stick to his wife at such a time, he was running after girls, from BBN girls to Lekki girls and his colleagues.

Mabel later came clean to a family member, whom she confided in about the constant infections she had been treating. Surprisingly, AY denied giving his wife an infection which blew things up and also left AY beating Mabel.

This left Mabel no choice but to pack out of the house and while family members are trying to reconcile the couple, Mabel has allegedly moved on to a younger man in Ikoyi.

Gistlover wrote, “Comedian Ayo Makun’s Marriage to Mabel Makun hits the Rock making him join the list of his colleagues whose marriage couldn’t stand the test of time.

In a new update, AY confirmed the online rumors, via his Instagram page on Sunday, April 7, he stating that without compromising his family, he found himself doing some certain things he's not proud of and that his friendship/marriage of 20years is slipping his hands. He also blamed the society on how it's easy for women to play the victim cards and win, stressing that both parties and no one is innocent enough to cast stones. The sad news has left fans and lovers of the couple in tears as they took to the comment section to cry over their failed marriage.

