Ayo Makun Bags International Appointment

Filmmaker cum comedian, Ayo Makun, has been appointed as creative Goodwill Ambassador for the African Union Sixth Region Global and Economic Community Africa. Makun’s appointment aims to promote creative expression and encourage African youths to find their glob- al creative voice, a goal he expressed on his Instagram page.

He said: “I am happy to announce my appointment as a Creative Goodwill Ambassador for the African Union Sixth Region Global (AU6RG) and Economic Community Africa Sixth Region (ECASR). “The African Union has six regions: North Africa, West Africa, Central Africa, East Africa, Southern Africa, and the African diaspora.

The African diaspora is the sixth region and is made up of people of African origin living outside of the continent. The diaspora includes African Americans, Afro-Caribbeans, Afro-Latin Americans, and Black Canadians. “My appointment as a Creative Goodwill Ambassador is to champion the power of creative expressions and engage the African youth in finding their own creative voice globally.”