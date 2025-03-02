Ayo Akinola: Blending culture, modernity with fila (caps)

Share

There is something about Ayo Akinola that gets the attention when he walks into a room or an event.

As the Co-Founder of PiggyVest and the CEO of Pocket app, it is expected that he walks with a grace and charisma but what keeps an admirer wondering what is so unique about Ayo is his personality.

Ayo Akinola found a unique way of blending the Nigerian native fila cap with modern fashion.

At Piggyvest Finance Roundtable, the business and investment expert walked in with a black and white stripe Fila cap which he paired with his semi-formal dark Grey suit.

The cap and the suit were obviously a contrast but on a second look, with a fashion critics point of view, his confidence and smiles sold the look to worth a million dollars.

Speaking about the style, which many have come to know as Ayo’s style identity, he said: “It’s just my thing. I love to carry a piece of our Nigerian culture with me. I love to blend the cultural and the modern. The cultural is not just about me being a Yoruba person, it’s just me being a Nigerian. Even when I travel, I always try to represent the Nigerian culture one way or the other and mix it with the modern vibe. The fila cap makes it easy to blend our culture with modern style,” he said

Another unique thing about Ayo’s caps is that he can wear caps from other Nigerian cultures. The black and white stripe Fila cap represents Tiv ethnic group in Nigeria.

He also noted that he wears his fila caps with different kinds of fashion. Whether he is wearing tshirts with jeans or sneakers, his fila caps are right their sitting pretty on his head.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

