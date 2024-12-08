Ayo Adesanya Speaks On Dangers Of Fast Money

Share

Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya has issued a cautionary message to young girls, urging them to avoid the fast money routes, including hookup culture.

Speaking in a recent interview with Saturday Beats, the actress emphasized the importance of making wise choices, especially during the festive season.

Adesanya expressed concern over the failure of many parents to adequately guide their children in navigating life’s challenges.

According to her, success requires hard work and patience, warning against the illusion of shortcuts.

READ ALSO:

Addressing the rising trend of hookups for fast money, Adesanya highlighted the dangers of such practices, urging young women to be prayerful and cautious.

She said: “Many of us who ought to be mentors have taught the children terrible things. To the young girls, your parents can’t teach you everything, but know that many of what you see on the internet is fake.”

“Young girls need to know there is no easy money out there. With the kind of economic meltdown across the world, one can barely give you anything for free. If he is not collecting your destiny for an exchange, he is grooming you for something.”

Share

Please follow and like us: