Ayetoro Village: Tainted Life On Display

Ayetoro, once an attractive fishing village in Ondo State, is currently wrestling with an unprecedented crisis that threatens the livelihood and health of its residents.

The devastating effects of oil spillage have left the community in shambles, facing not just economic challenges, but also severe humanitarian problems.

Then a thriving village, the community has seen its waters polluted and its fish stocks decimated due to relentless oil spills.

The lush environment that once provided nourishment and sustenance for families has transformed into a bleak landscape.

The fishermen and women, who have relied on the sea for generations, now find themselves unable to cast their nets, as the water becomes increasingly contaminated.

As their sources of income dwindle, hunger has become an all-too-common reality. Families struggle to put food on the table, leading to food insecurity.

In the face of these overwhelming challenges, artist and activist, Omokeko Olufela, is creating awareness in his ongoing campaign on oil spillage in Ayetoro.

During a recent exhibition at Didi Museum, titled, ‘Ayetoro: Field of Gold, River of Black’, a dual show with Haneefah Adam, Olufela through his lens captured the pain and struggle of the people, who have been suffering and smiling due to oil spillage in their rivers.

His message in the exhibition was clear and he convey it through installation, photography, quotes on drums and mixed media where one could see black substance like crude oil pouring on jute miniature frames of various colours.

For almost a year now he has embarked on this project he themed: The Ayetoro Village Artistic Intervention Project, which addresses the critical environmental crisis facing the community.

“The project’s core objective is to reclaim and reshape the narrative surrounding the Ayetoro ecological crisis through powerful visual advocacy,” explained the artist.

“This village, is on the verge of extinction due to persistent oil spills and ocean surges, exemplifies the devastating impact of environmental degradation on rural communities, particularly affecting women’s livelihoods and traditional ways of life.

The project aims to shed light on the complex interplay of political power, commercial interests, and pollution that has left these communities neglected and undervalued in the broader economic landscape.”

In response to this situation, a collaborative research intervention has been developed in partnership with food artist Haneefah Adam and the Jeun Soke Collective.

This innovative approach explores the intricate connections between environmental pollution, women’s health, and food security through the lens of visual art.

By utilizing maize, indigenous seafood, and aquatic decay as visual components, the project delves into the ritual significance, anatomy, genetics, and DNA sequences of native crops.

This unique methodology illustrates women’s survival, caring as resistance, and resilience in the face of environmental.

The blending of the polluted elements creates a visceral representation of the environmental crisis, highlighting its impact on the lives of rural women and drawing attention to pressing ecological concerns.

“The project seeks to raise awareness, provoke meaningful dialogue, and advocate for environmental justice.

Ultimately, this artistic endeavour strives to contribute to the preservation of the endangered Ayetoro community and its traditional way of life, while inspiring action towards sustainable solutions for similar communities facing environmental challenges.”

Olufela is a graduate of the alternative art education program initiated by Vernacular Artspace Laboratory in Lagos. Funded by the Prince Claus Foundation.

Olufela bridges creative practice with formal education, currently pursuing professional certification with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and software engineering training at Semicolon Africa.

