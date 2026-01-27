Ayeni In Limbo As Abia Govt Appoints Deutsch As Enyimba Coach

Former Crown of Ogbomosho head coach, Deji Ayeni, might be swimming in the murky water of unemployment after the Abia State Government announced a new coach, Cameroonian tactician Emmanuel Deutsch as the new coach of nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League winners, Enyimba.

The two-time CAF Champions League winner have been going through a difficult time this season, finding it difficult to get results both home and away and losing their last game 2-0 away to Niger Tornadoes.

The latest announcement of a new coach comes just weeks after Enyimba’s management announced the appointment of Ayeni as the club’s new permanent manager.

Having worked behind the scenes since last year due to a contractual disagreement between Enyimba and erstwhile head coach Stanley Eguma, Ayeni officially took charge of his first match in last week’s goalless draw with Barau FC in Aba.

“The Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, has approved the appointment of Coach Deutsch Detchoua Gustave Emmanuel as the new Head Coach of Enyimba International Football Club, Aba,” reads a statement signed by Abia State’s Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu.