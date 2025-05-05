AYCF, NAN Reaffirm Support For Matawalle

Share

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and the Northern Awareness Network (NAN) have expressed strong support for the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, amid reports of an alleged plot to call for his removal from office.

In a joint statement signed by AYCF President General, Yerima Shettima, and NAN Chairman, Salihu Sulaimon, the groups described Matawalle as a “beacon of hope” and “formidable pillar of support” for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the North-West, commending his contributions to national security and political stability in the region.

The youth and advocacy groups dismissed the purported planned press conference against the minister as a politically motivated attack aimed at undermining his strategic role in the Tinubu administration.

They urged President Tinubu to disregard such attempts and continue to back Matawalle’s efforts in strengthening national defense and fostering unity in the North-West.

“Minister Matawalle is a pivotal ally and strategist for the President in the North-West region, significantly bolstering the administration’s influence,” the statement said.

“His unwavering support not only consolidates the President’s foothold in a critical electoral zone but also poses a formidable challenge to fragmented opposition forces seeking to weaken Tinubu’s reelection prospects in 2027.”

The statement further praised Matawalle’s role in the Ministry of Defence, citing his strategic coordination of security efforts and his leadership in counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations. The groups credited him with fostering stronger collaboration among security agencies, contributing to improved national security outcomes.

“It is disheartening to witness attempts to discredit a public servant who has consistently prioritized the welfare and security of citizens,” the statement continued. “The baseless allegations against him reflect a broader pattern of political scheming, aimed at distracting from the pressing issues facing our country.”

The AYCF and NAN emphasized the importance of national unity and urged citizens, especially in the North-West, to remain vigilant and supportive of leaders genuinely committed to national service. They warned against allowing “political machinations” to derail progress or jeopardize national security.

“We reiterate our unwavering support for Minister Bello Matawalle and urge President Tinubu to continue supporting his tireless work. Let us stand united in pursuit of a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

Share