AYCF Hails Tinubu’s Appointment Of Danfulani As NAIC MD

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Dr. Yazid Shehu Danfulani as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

In a statement signed by its President-General, Yerima Shettima, the forum described the appointment as a significant step towards fostering agricultural innovation, resilience, and youth inclusion in governance.

According to the group, Dr. Danfulani’s youthful energy, proven leadership qualities, and deep understanding of the agricultural sector make him an ideal choice for the role.

“Dr. Danfulani’s track record of excellence and commitment to agricultural development demonstrates his grasp of both the challenges and opportunities in the sector,” the statement read.

The AYCF expressed optimism that his leadership will propel Nigeria’s agricultural sector forward, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable agricultural landscape that benefits all Nigerians.

The forum also lauded President Tinubu for his foresight in appointing a capable young professional to a critical position, describing it as a strategic move to empower the next generation of leaders.

“As a forum, we extend our best wishes to Dr. Danfulani as he embarks on this important journey. We recognize that the road ahead may present challenges, but we are confident that his dedication and expertise will deliver positive outcomes for the agricultural community in Nigeria,” the group stated.

The AYCF further pledged its full support for Dr. Danfulani in promoting agricultural innovation and resilience.

“We are optimistic about the positive impact his leadership will bring and reiterate the importance of empowering young leaders to foster innovation and drive growth in Nigeria’s agricultural industry. Together, we can contribute to building a resilient and prosperous future for our nation,” the statement added.

