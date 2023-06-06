Ayan-Agalu Festival In Canada: Ooni applauds Akanni, canvases stakeholders, investors’ collaboration

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, (Ojaja II), has joined cultural enthusiasts and aficionados across the world to endorse the forthcoming Drum (Agalu- Agalu) Festival scheduled to hold in Canada on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Fuzion Banquet Hall, 1300 Britannia Road E, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada with the theme; “Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage as Catalyst for National Unity, Progress and Development – The Ayangalu Example”. In his reaction to the letter of invitation, His Imperial Majesty ex- pressed his great delight in endorsing the maiden edition of the event. He said: “I write with great delight to endorse the inaugural The Drum (Ayan-Agalu) Festival scheduled to hold in Canada”. Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi asserted that “the festival, which has its root in the Kingdom of Ife, South Western Nigeria, is a symbolic presentation of our culture, particularly in relation to our social life, religion, monarchy and other core aspects of our existence,” he stated. The Ooni of Ife could not but salute the courage, capacity and initiative of the chief host, Prince Segun Akanni, who he called his son, for his spirited stride toward Yoruba and African cultural revival. “I hereby congratulate my son, who is the convener of the initiative, Prince Segun Akanni, and his team for their efforts in celebrating the prestigious Yoruba and indeed Af- rican culture,” the Ooni said. In expressing his support for the success of the event, Oba Ogunwusi has recommended the event to interested partners, stakeholders and other investors to cash in on this unique prospect by coming on board and collaborating with the organisers of the cultural fiesta in order to make it a successful one. In the wake of receiving the com- mendation letter, Prince Akanni, who is the publisher of The Drum Online Media Incoproration and the convener of the Drum Festival, expressed his excitement and has described the Ooni’s endorsement as “a majestically monumental fillip that will spur the event to outstanding success.”