Ayade’s Sister Dies At 54, Ex-Governor Extols Her Virtues

Former Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade has lost his sister, Ateb Janet Oniga (nee Ayade) to the cold hands of death.

A statement signed by the former Governor but made available to journalists in Calabar by his Chief Press Secretary, Barr. Christian Ita on Sunday explained that the deceased died at the age of 54 years “after a brief illness.”

The statement titled: “Notification of death,” reads as follows: “The Ayade family of Kakum in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State announces with a deep sense of sorrow, the passing unto glory of Mrs Ateb Janet Oniga (nee Ayade).

“Aged 54, she died on Friday, November 24, 2023, after a brief illness. Until her transition, Janet was a God-fearing woman, a devout Christian a loving mother to her children and a caring sister to her siblings.

“She was exceptionally kind, vivacious and engaging. The family and all those who knew her will sorely miss her

“While the family accepts this irreparable loss as the will of God, it requests prayers as it grapples with the loss.”

The former governor, however, said burial arrangements would be communicated by the family.