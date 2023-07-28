Ayade Has No Case Against My Election – Senator Jarigbe

The Counsel to Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe in the ongoing senatorial elections petition tribunal in Cross River State, Mba Ukweni, SAN has said that the former Governor, Ben Ayade has no case against the election of Senator Jarigbe.

He disclosed this shortly after Friday’s proceeding in the case in suit number EPT/CR/SEN/02/2023.

Speaking after the day hearing where the petitioners had so far called twelve witnesses, he said they have so far been able to prove that most of their statements were false.

He said, “We continue with the hearing and the petitioner still presented his witnesses.

“We are Cross-examining the witnesses to show clearly that what they aver in their petition and their statement on oath are false based on the documents they have tabled.

“They said there was over-voting and we confronted them with the BIVAS report showing that there was no over-voting, that the same number of votes the presiding officer recorded are the same number of votes carried in the BIVAS.

“We have not tendered one single report, exhibit, or document and are relying on their documents to show that based on their own document, they have no case, that is precisely what we are doing”, he said.

However, counsel to Senator Ben Ayade, Professor Mike Ozekhome, SAN, said they presented their twelfth witness who gave a good account of themselves and demonstrated the malpractices that took place during the elections.

“As of today, we have twelve major witnesses from polling units, LGAs, and collation agents that spoke beautifully and confidently.

“The evidence of the witnesses which runs through their pleadings reveal cases of multiple mutilations of votes, some erasures, over voting, bias report, accreditation report, for not complying with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the guidelines issued by INEC itself” he said.

He added: “It is ot the number of witnesses that you call that win the case but the quality of evidence of the witnesses, that’s what the Supreme Court said.”

He stressed that none of their witnesses was shaken under Cross examination, they maintained their stories and even expantiated to show the anomalies that dogged the elections.

The hearing which takes place daily will continue by 10 am Saturday and is presided over by Justice M. A. Sambo.