AY, Wife Unfollow Each Other Amid Threat To Life

Famous Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, better known as AY and his wife, Mabel have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This is coming a few hours after Mabel cried out on social media over an alleged threat to her life.

She also claimed she has been mentally abused for a long time and has had enough.

She wrote, “The threat to my life is actually getting out of hand, and if anything happens to me, there’ is just one person to be held responsible. Headed by the police station. I think I have had enough.”

However, AY has not reacted to his wife’s claims as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, a check at their pages showed that the couple are no longer following each other on Instagram.

New Telegraph recalls that AY got married to Mabel in 2008, and their union is blessed with two children.