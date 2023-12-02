AY Speaks On Top 10 Funniest Comedians In Nigeria

Renowned Stand-Up comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY has explained why he doesn’t consider himself to be among the top 10 funniest comedians in Nigeria.

Speaking in a recent chat with Toke Makinwa, AY spoke on the usual tendency among fans to compare actors, and comedians.

The filmmaker, however, said he would gladly accept it when someone tells him he is among the best comic acts in the country.

According to him, his acceptance would be motivated by his recognition that artists differ, and he knows that he has his fan base and people who are willing to pay for his contents so he can put food on his table. Speaking further, AY, added that if someone is to ask him to mention the top 10 funniest comedians, he wouldn’t put his name. Watch him speak in the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)