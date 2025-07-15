AY Speaks On Staying In Spotlight Despite Aging

Nigerian comedian and actor, Richard Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY, attributes grace to his continued relevance in the entertainment industry despite the perception that fame inevitably fades with age.

In an Instagram post, AY addressed those who believe that growing older automatically means losing one’s spotlight.

The comedian emphasised that he remains a prominent figure in his field, enjoying recognition and attributing his staying power to divine grace while highlighting that his career is far from over.

READ ALSO

The award-winning entertainer made it clear that he has no intention of retiring or stepping away from the spotlight, emphasising that he remains dedicated to his craft and to entertaining audiences across different generations.

AY wrote, “They said the spotlight dims with age, I guess mine forgot the memo. ‎‎Call it grace.”