AY Reveals Why He Can’t Reject The National Award

Ace Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, better known as AY has reacted to the national honour conferred on him by the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

It’s no news that the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs announced 339 prominent Nigerians as recipients of the 2023 national honours on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Among the ace celebrities who made the candidates list announced by the Federal Government are famous Nigerian singer, Davido and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, comic actor, AY as well as other entertainers.

Expressing gratitude, the actor took to his Instagram page on Monday, to express excitement about the award.

Taking to his social media handles, he wrote, “I’m indeed happy to be listed amongst individuals adding value to the country in all spheres of human endeavour.”

He however disclosed that he was awarded the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) cadre.

Replying to those who had asked him to reject the national honour, AY said he will not reject the award because it is clearly “a national honour” and the nation is “bigger and more important than any president or political party awarding it.”

He added, “My allegiance is to a country where I have contributed my own quota, and I am more than happy to be rewarded by the same nation.”