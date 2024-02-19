AY Reveals How RMD Inspired Him As Bartender

Renowned Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has revealed how veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD, changed his life while he was working as a bartender.

The ace comedian made this known while speaking in a recent interview with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

According to AY, he approached RMD and told him about his passion to get into the entertainment space, however, the movie star advised him to quit his job and go back to school because education is important and everything will follow afterwards.

He said, “I was doing all that it takes to get into the entertainment space. And somewhere along the line, I started working with NNPC Junior Staff Club as a bartender.

“That was what inspired my series, ‘Call To Bar.’ Everything around me; my stories, and my movies are all inspired by my experiences.

“When I was working as a bartender, I would see a lot of people the likes of Alex O and Shina Peters coming to perform. I would say to myself that someday, somehow, somewhere, sometime in life, I’m going to get into the entertainment space.

“So, there was one time that I approached RMD when he came, a long time ago. We were talking and he advised me to go back to school.

“He said, ‘Education is important. Afterward, trust me, all these things would follow.’ So, that was how I gained admission into Delta State University to study Theatre Arts.”