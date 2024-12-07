AY Proves Comedians Don’t Have To Be Funny To Be Successful – Bae U

Share

Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Bae U Barbie, has opined that comedians don’t have to be funny to be successful,

He made this remark while citing stand-up comedian and Nollywood actor, Ayo Makun, better known as AY as an example.

While hosting AY on the latest episode of his show, ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask’, Bae U insinuated that AY is not funny to further buttress what AY had earlier said in one of his shows.

Introducing AY in a snippet of the upcoming episode of his show, Bae U said: “Our guest today is a reminder that you don’t have to be funny to be a successful comedian in Nigeria.”

The snippet has elicited mixed reactions as it went viral across social media platforms.

Also, AY has previously stated in an interview that he isn’t among the funniest comedians in Nigeria.

