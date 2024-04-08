AY Makun’s Wife Reacts As Husband Confirms Marriage Crash

The wife of Nigerian stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, Mabel Makun has taken to her social media page to react after her husband confirmed their marriage crash.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that there have been rumours that the movie star and his wife have parted ways over alleged infidelity.

Speaking in a statement shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, AY confirmed that his marriage has hit the rock but will not be entertaining the public with personal issues about his family.

The comedian admitted that he has found himself doing some things that he isn’t proud of, and it is sad to watch his marriage slip away.

Reacting to it, Mabel took to her Instagram page to share a post moments after her husband confirmed rumours of crisis in their marriage.

Mabel stated that she doesn’t dive into drama but simply removes herself.

She wrote, “Distance is my new response to disrespect. I don’t react, I don’t argue, I don’t dive into the drama. I simply remove myself.”