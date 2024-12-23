Share

Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has expressed disappointment over the lack of support from his male colleagues in promoting his latest movie, “The Waiter”.

In a candid post shared on his social media platforms, AY highlighted the struggles he faces as a male filmmaker in an industry where he feels recognition and support often favour others.

AY wrote, “One day, man go tell man ‘wetin man do man.’

“We work so hard to stay relevant and take care of our responsibilities.

“Must we have breast and yansh to have the support of our fellow men?”

His statement, however, points to a perceived bias in the entertainment industry, where AY believes male filmmakers have to work harder to gain the backing of their peers.

The comedian further pledged his dedication to promoting, “The Waiter, describing it as a “beautiful movie” that he is personally pushing in cinemas nationwide.

“I am still the only man left in the business of filmmaking who is yet to give it all up.

I will continued to PERSONALLY push it with my full chest… I am too legit to quit,” he added.

AY’s frustrations shine a light on the challenges male filmmakers face in Nollywood.

His comments about needing “breast and yansh” suggest a gender bias, where female entertainers might receive more attention and support, even for similar projects.

Despite these challenges, AY remains committed to his craft and the success of The Waiter.

Known for his resilience and consistency, AY has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s top filmmakers.

