AY Makun Speaks On His Road To Stardom

Nigerian stand-up comedian, filmmaker, and producer, Ayodeji Makun, better known as AY has narrated how he rose to stardom, saying prayer-backed with hard work made him who he is today

AY who spoke in the latest episode of the TokeMoments podcast hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa, revealed how he rose to fame before hitting the limelight in the entertainment industry for 25 years.

According to AY, he began his career as a show promoter, organising a campus beauty pageant at his school in Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU).

He claimed that before leaving the backstage, he produced candidates who participated in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant and represented Nigeria at Miss World.

Speaking further, he noted that he worked as the Assistant Pageant Manager for Miss Commonwealth and was also a Personal Assistant (PA) to veteran Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, praying to be as famous as him one day.

He said, “I was working with the king of comedy, Alibaba, as his personal assistant, and we used to travel everywhere. At the airport, people wanted to take pictures with Alibaba. There I was with my small bag, grabbing his phone. I didn’t see it coming, but I prayed for it. Then, it was just a prayer point backed with hard work.”