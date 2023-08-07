AY Makun Reacts As Fire Destroys His Lagos Home

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY’s home has been reportedly set ablaze with properties worth millions of Naira being destroyed.

However, few hours after the report was made public, the comedian took to his social media page to break his silence following reports of fire destroying his Lagos home.

AY Makun has set many netizens’ minds at rest who were concerned for his life and that of his family by revealing that he and his family are out and safe from harm.

He noted that family and God are the most important of everything and all else comes and goes.

The comedian also added that he intends to join his wife and kids in United States in few days time.

He wrote, “Family and God – that is what’s important. Everything else comes and goes. Can’t wait to join you guys in the US in a few.”

– Fire reportedly guts comedian – AY Makun’s house. pic.twitter.com/xEaLsHIEfR — Postsubman (@Postsubman) August 6, 2023



