AY Makun Laments On Current State Of Nigeria

Nollywood actor and comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY has taken to his social media page to lament the situation of Nigeria as he wondered when the nation will get better.

The comedian who penned down his frustration about the situation of the country said although he grew up hearing that Nigeria would be better, things are actually growing worse in the country even now that he is in his fifties.

According to him, when more things seem to change, the more they stay the same, leading him to wonder what sort of life we live in this nation.

He, however, went on to ask how many people make enough money to meet their basic needs.

His post reads, “Nigeria go better us what one grew up hearing. I’m still hearing it in my fifties. What kind of Groundhog Day existence do we live in in this country though? The more things seem to change, they remain the same.”

Captioning the post, AY Makun wrote: “How many of us do have wages more than sufficient enough to cover the bare cost of living in Nigeria?”.

