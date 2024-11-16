New Telegraph

November 16, 2024
AY, Ex-Wife, Mabel In Custody Battle Over Second Child

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun and his estranged wife, Mabel, are reportedly embroiled in a custody battle over their second child.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the duo announced the end of their 15-year marriage in April 2024, with no particular reason.

According to a report, Mabel has denied AY access to their second child following their separation.

READ ALSO:

An Investigative journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus had also revealed that, according to close associates of the separated duo, AY breached a deal with his daughter’s nanny by reaching out to his daughter through the nanny’s phone.

The investigative journalist reported that Mabel overheard AY speaking to their daughter through the nanny’s phone, and subsequently destroyed the phone and fired the nanny.

According to Stella Dimoko Korkus, the custody battle between AY and his ex-partner, Mabel, has intensified, with Mabel vowing to never grant AY access to their daughter.

See the posts below:

