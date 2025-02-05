New Telegraph

February 5, 2025
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. AY Condemns AI…

AY Condemns AI Video Suggesting Romantic Relationship With May Edochie

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, has strongly condemned an edited video circulating online that falsely portrays him and May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, as being romantically involved.

Reacting to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) video, AY took to his social media page to clarify that the video misrepresents the true nature of their interaction, emphasizing that they were merely travelling together to London for a professional engagement.

The comedian explained that their trip was to promote a movie they worked on together and not a reflection of any romantic relationship.

Real Image

He criticized the creators of the misleading video, calling for the responsible use of creativity and online platforms to build a better and more united Nigeria rather than spreading false narratives.

In his detailed response, AY highlighted the negative impact such fabrications have on individuals and their families.

Doctored Image

READ ALSO:

He referenced past instances of online harassment involving other public figures, including Alex Unusual, and called for an end to divisive and damaging behaviours within the digital community.

AY’s message urged online innovators to channel their creative talents toward positive and uplifting endeavours that celebrate achievements and foster collaboration.

He reiterated the importance of focusing on unity and mutual support in building a thriving society.

