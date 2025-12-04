AY Comedian Warns Against Fake Friends

Nigerian entertainer and Stand-Up Comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY Comedian, has issued a strong public warning about the growing trend of fake friendships, particularly among individuals who capitalise on negative news for clout and financial benefit.

In a candid social media post, the award-winning comedian expressed concern over people who portray themselves as close allies yet are quick to amplify damaging stories once controversy arises. According to him, such behaviour reveals hidden motives rather than genuine friendship.

He noted that some individuals now rush to share or comment on unfavourable headlines involving people they claim to care about in an attempt to attract attention, boost engagement, and earn monetisation on social platforms.

“Beware of anyone who calls you a friend yet rushes to jump on any negative news about you just to trend and gain monetisation,” he cautioned.

AY added that not everyone within one’s circle truly wishes them well, describing such people as “enemies in disguise.” AY further expressed hope that people would be protected from these deceptive figures, remarking that their actions would eventually catch up with them.

His message has since sparked widespread conversation online, with many users agreeing that the pressure for social media relevance has blurred the lines between loyalty and opportunism.

Others praised AY for addressing a growing issue in the entertainment industry and beyond.

The comedian’s warning adds to ongoing discussions about online behaviour, authenticity, and the importance of surrounding oneself with trustworthy individuals—especially in an era where virality often takes precedence over empathy.