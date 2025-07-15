Axxela Celebrates 9m Manhours Without Lost-Time Injury

Axxela Limited has recorded a significant safety milestone of nine million ManHour with zero lost time injury across its operations. It said in a statement that the landmark achievement showcased its steady progress and strong commitment to global best practices in workplace safety and operational integrity.

Axxela, which is a leading gas and power portfolio company in sub-Saharan Africa, added that it reflected its deliberate implementation of robust safety systems and protocols, ensuring consistent productivity without disruptions from workplace incidents.

Axxela’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Ononiwu, said: “Recording nine million hours without a lost-time injury is a powerful reflection of the deeply embedded safety culture at Axxela.

It speaks to our team’s shared commitment to operational excellence, disciplined adherence to safety protocols, and collective accountability.

This achievement further reinforces that safety is not just a policy, it’s a core value that shapes how we carry out operations and day-today activities.” Head of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability, Axxela, John Okoro, noted that this was a reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility.

He said: “Our zero tolerance approach to non-compliance proects lives, preserves operations, and reflects our responsibility to all stakeholders. This accomplishment inspires us to not relent and to continue to raise the standard.”

“Axxela’s consistent safety performance has seen it surpass previous records, crossing the seven million mark in 2023 and 8 million milestone in 2024.

The company has also continued to strengthen its sustainability credentials, most recently retaining its Gold Medal in the 2025 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating.”